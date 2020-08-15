Advertisement

2020 Magnolia Marathon has been canceled

Nearly 300 runners participated in last year's Magnolia Marathon
By Ellie French
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another sporting event has been canceled as a result of COVID-19.

The Magnolia Marathon, which takes place every year through downtown Meridian, has been canceled for this year.

The decision to cancel the marathon and half marathon was announced Friday by race director Evelyn Watkins.

“We were really trying to have it and working with the city trying to figure out how we could do it in the best way possible,” Watkins said. “There comes a point though were something is modified so much that it doesn’t live up to its name and we decided for the sake of the runners and the community we not do the race this year.”

Last year’s marathon saw close to 300 participants come out. Watkins said while the event draws in many runners it also requires lots of assistance from people in the community.

“Its not just about the runners coming into town. It’s about all the volunteers and all the people that put it together,” Watkins explained. “That makes such a huge crowd that it would be almost impossible for us to do it and maintain the integrity and reputation that we have built.”

The event’s ninth anniversary was set to be celebrated this year but Watkins said they look forward to celebrating it in 2021.

“We will be back next year. It’s not a hope - it will happen,” Watkins said. “Hopefully we will be back as strong as we were in 2019 or even better.”

More details on the marathon’s cancelation can be found here.

