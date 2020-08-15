Advertisement

Cinemark theater in Pearl reopens, showing ‘Comeback Classics’

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN (KKTV)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pearl, Miss. (WLBT) - Cinemark movie theater in Pearl is back in business!

The theater began showing movies again Friday afternoon with all movie goers and employees having to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The theater also put other safety measures in place including spaces between seats and adding sanitizing stations.

For now, Cinemark will only be showing what they call ‘Comeback Classic’ films like Jurassic Park, Ghostbusters and Bad Boys.

New releases begin playing later this month.

