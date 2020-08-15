Cold front could bring a few Sunday showers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - New data on Saturday shows an increased potential for showers on Sunday, but still, not everyone will actually get rain.

Increasing Probability Of Rain Sunday

Sunday’s forecast on Friday evening showed a 20% probability of rain. Saturday’s forecast for Sunday shows a 40% probability of rain.

A cold front over the Midwest is moving a big faster than previously anticipated. Showers have formed along that cold from Lake Michigan near Chicago southwestward to Northwest Arkansas. The cold front is tracking southeastward. Rain will fade overnight, but conditions are favorable for the rain to redevelop in the heat of Sunday afternoon.

The Next 24 Hours

A couple of showers or thunderstorms are possible early this evening. The chance for rain will fade by 8 PM, and the rest of tonight will be mostly clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 71 degrees. Sunday will start sunny. Clouds will begin increasing by noon. Showers will increase between noon and 3 PM. They’ll track through our area through 7-8 PM before ending. A few lingering showers are possible through early Monday morning before overall cooler and drier air arrives into our area for the week.

Remember cooler is relative and does not mean we will be cool. Cooler-than-normal can still be warm when normal is defined as 92 degrees for a high.

