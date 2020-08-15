Fundraiser held after death of a 13 year old

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A fundraiser was held in Meridian to cover funeral arrangements for the passing of a 13-year-old boy.

The family of Jamari Middlebrooks who died on August 9th in Biloxi held a fish fry fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses at the former location of Fred’s on 8th street. Family members fried fish as well as holding signs to flag down cars. According to the Biloxi police, one of Middlebrooks’s friends was playing with a gun when it discharged, striking and killing the teen.

“We got the call that he had been shot. We didn’t know that he had passed away. We received a call that he was deceased. We packed our bags and head down there. Once we got there, officers we’re still on the scene. It was devastating to the family” said Grandfather Fredrick Porter.

According to the Biloxi police, one of Middlebrooks’s friends has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

