Advertisement

Golden Moon Resort and Casino celebrates reopening

Golden Moon Resort and Casino back open since shutting down, due to COVID-19
Golden Moon Resort and Casino back open since shutting down, due to COVID-19(WTOK)
By Ashleigh Fortenberry
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) -

COVID-19 forced the Pearl River Resort to shut down each of its properties, back in March. However, from the looks of opening day, the guests and staff at the Golden Moon Resort and Casino, in Chocatw, haven't missed a beat.

“We’re extremely excited. It just shows how loyal our guests are here at the Golden Moon. We appreciate them. We missed them. And we’re glad they’re coming in in droves and that they are having a great time. When you have to furlough employees and here at the Resort, we’re just like a family. So it’s really hard and it’s tough when you don’t get to see those faces you see every day. We’re so happy that we have had so many able to return and that we are here for this opening day together,” said Director of Public Relations Erica Moore.

Moore said thousands of guests have walked through the doors since the Golden Moon reopened Friday afternoon. Even with a large crowd, Moore insisted the health of guests and staff is a top priority.

“Some of the changes the guests will see up front are face masks are required. We have social distancing protocols in place. There are automatic temperature checks when they enter on to the property. We’re also temporarily going to be a non-smoking facility, inside. Our slot machines are cleaned. We have techs that are walking around. If you want your machine cleaned prior to play, they are there to do that. We also installed some sanitizer stations where you can pull a wipe yourself if you don’t want to wait for us and you can clean that machine prior to play,” said Moore.

Director of Hotel Operations John Katapodis said only a certain number of guest rooms are available to keep within health and safety guidelines. Katapodis said the hotel is expected to hit max capacity Friday.

“For the hotel rooms, we have an enhanced cleaning protocol in place, which means after every guest checks out of the room, the room is electrostatically disinfected. TV remotes have an enclosed cover so they can be disinfected. In every hotel room, the grimiest thing is usually the TV remote, so that’s enclosed in a plastic cover. Everything in the hotel room is now disposable. It’s thrown out after each guest checks out,” said Katapodis.

MBCI Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben stopped in for a visit and said he is glad to see things back up and running.

“We’re very excited for this day. Last week we opened up Bok Homa Casino and had great response from our guests and associates as well. Even with this opening, I see a lot of smiles and excitement underneath the masks and that’s one thing you’ll notice is the safety precautions we are putting forth,” said Chief Ben.

All of the Golden Moon’s restaurants are back open, as well, but with health protocols in place.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MPD to push recruitment efforts

Updated: 13 minutes ago
MPD to push recruitment efforts

National

More than $425K raised for 5-year-old boy fatally shot at point-blank range in N.C.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A GoFundMe page was created by Cannon’s grandmother, Gwen Hinnant. The fundraising page had a goal of $5,000, but had raised $434,604 by Friday afternoon.

WTOK

Showers and storms will be fewer over the weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Showers and thunderstorms will fade quickly on our Friday evening, and the weekend will be overall drier.

Sports

Gov. Reeves issues crowd size limitations for K-12 extracurricular activities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Travis Pettis
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday limitations for crowd sizes at all K-12 extracurricular activities.

Latest News

News

Stolen tractor returned, arrest made in Clarke County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tom Williams
A stolen tractor out of Greene County was returned after a tip led to an arrest in southwestern Clarke County.

News

Quitman School District receives grant to help with virtual learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The Quitman Public School District has been selected to receive 350 Chromebooks thanks to the “Creating Learning Connections” grant. The district will also be receiving as stipend to help with connectivity.

State

Inmate dies at private prison in Tallahatchie County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Officials say Lester Henderson, 36, died from an inmate-on-inmate assault.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Work on WTOK tower enters final phase

Updated: 6 hours ago
WTOK's new state of the art antenna should be installed by the end of August

State

Gov. Reeves extends Safe Return order

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The governor is amending the Safe Return order, placing an attendance cap on all K-12 extracurricular activities, such as football and band concerts, to no more than two spectators per participant.