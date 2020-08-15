Golden Moon Resort and Casino celebrates reopening

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) -

COVID-19 forced the Pearl River Resort to shut down each of its properties, back in March. However, from the looks of opening day, the guests and staff at the Golden Moon Resort and Casino, in Chocatw, haven't missed a beat.

“We’re extremely excited. It just shows how loyal our guests are here at the Golden Moon. We appreciate them. We missed them. And we’re glad they’re coming in in droves and that they are having a great time. When you have to furlough employees and here at the Resort, we’re just like a family. So it’s really hard and it’s tough when you don’t get to see those faces you see every day. We’re so happy that we have had so many able to return and that we are here for this opening day together,” said Director of Public Relations Erica Moore.

Moore said thousands of guests have walked through the doors since the Golden Moon reopened Friday afternoon. Even with a large crowd, Moore insisted the health of guests and staff is a top priority.

“Some of the changes the guests will see up front are face masks are required. We have social distancing protocols in place. There are automatic temperature checks when they enter on to the property. We’re also temporarily going to be a non-smoking facility, inside. Our slot machines are cleaned. We have techs that are walking around. If you want your machine cleaned prior to play, they are there to do that. We also installed some sanitizer stations where you can pull a wipe yourself if you don’t want to wait for us and you can clean that machine prior to play,” said Moore.

Director of Hotel Operations John Katapodis said only a certain number of guest rooms are available to keep within health and safety guidelines. Katapodis said the hotel is expected to hit max capacity Friday.

“For the hotel rooms, we have an enhanced cleaning protocol in place, which means after every guest checks out of the room, the room is electrostatically disinfected. TV remotes have an enclosed cover so they can be disinfected. In every hotel room, the grimiest thing is usually the TV remote, so that’s enclosed in a plastic cover. Everything in the hotel room is now disposable. It’s thrown out after each guest checks out,” said Katapodis.

MBCI Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben stopped in for a visit and said he is glad to see things back up and running.

“We’re very excited for this day. Last week we opened up Bok Homa Casino and had great response from our guests and associates as well. Even with this opening, I see a lot of smiles and excitement underneath the masks and that’s one thing you’ll notice is the safety precautions we are putting forth,” said Chief Ben.

All of the Golden Moon’s restaurants are back open, as well, but with health protocols in place.

