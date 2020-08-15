Advertisement

JPS cancels all sports and extracurricular activities for the Fall semester

A school in St. Louis has forfeited the 2019 season and fired all of its football coaches after a scandal involved a suspended player participating while disguised as a non-existent one. (Source: Gray Media)
A school in St. Louis has forfeited the 2019 season and fired all of its football coaches after a scandal involved a suspended player participating while disguised as a non-existent one. (Source: Gray Media)(GIM)
By Josh Carter
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public School District has announced that it will be canceling all sports and extracurricular activities for the fall semester.

They said they did this in response to the rising coronavirus cases in the Jackson area in recent weeks, which has resulted in Gov. Reeves declaring Hinds County a “hot spot.”

They also cite the Big Ten and Pac 12 canceling their fall seasons due to the pandemic.

“I know how disappointing the cancellation of sports and extra-curricular activities may be for students, coaches and parents, but the school district must make decisions that make safety our top priority,” said JPS Athletic Director Daryl Jones.

He continued, saying, “As we will not be able to host competitions with teams in a way that we can comply with the guidance from all levels of government and health officials, we must put safety first.”

In seeking to strike a balance between offering opportunities for scholar-athletes while adhering to recommended safety guidance, JPS will implement the following measures:

  • Conduct small group workout sessions emphasizing technique and skill development.
  • Create highlight videos introducing senior scholar-athletes to college coaches.
  • Conduct a winter football combine to showcase senior scholar-athletes.
  • Provide a strength and conditioning advisor for all scholar athletes and cheerleaders.
  • Provide small group tumbling, stunt and technical assistance for cheerleaders.
  • Provide small group music lessons for band members.

On Thursday, August 20 at 6:00 p.m., Jackson Public Schools will host a Zoom Conference Call for parents, coaches, and students to inform them about supports the District will have in place for the fall semester. Participants may follow these steps to participate:

JPS said that when they approach the end of their fall semester, they will collaborate with the Mississippi High School Activities Association and local health officials to determine how to proceed in the spring semester.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

2020 Magnolia Marathon has been canceled

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Ellie French
2020 marked the event's ninth anniversary, which will now be held in 2021.

Sports

Sports 6pm - August 14, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sports 6pm - August 14, 2020

Sports

Gov. Reeves issues crowd size limitations for K-12 extracurricular activities

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Travis Pettis
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday limitations for crowd sizes at all K-12 extracurricular activities.

Sports

UAB football player dies after accidental shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
Merrick played in the 2019 Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.

Latest News

Sports

Sports 10pm - August 13, 2020

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:08 AM CDT
Sports 10pm - August 13, 2020

Sports

Former MSU quarterback Tommy Stevens listed as TE on Saints roster

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:41 PM CDT
|
By Ellie French
Stevens caught 14 passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns during his time at Penn State

Coronavirus

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events — a move that does not affect major college football — because not enough schools are competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Sports

NCAA Division I Council discussing giving athletes eligibility extension, other protections

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:23 AM CDT
|
By Ellie French
The Council met to discuss protections for student-athletes whose sports seasons are impacted by the coronavirus

Sports

Saints announce no fans in the stands for home opener Sept. 13

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT
|
By Garland Gillen
The Saints face the Buccaneers for their home opener

Sports

Sports 6pm - August 12, 2020

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT
Sports 6pm - August 12, 2020