Mike Espy makes a stop in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Democrat candidate Mike Espy, who is running for U.S. Senate this fall, made a stop in Meridian today to give safety supplies to the community.

Espy was at the Velma Young Center handing out free masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer to the citizens of Meridian. He said he is running to make a change for the nation, with one of those changes being to make healthcare more affordable. Espy also asks residents of Meridian and Lauderdale County to follow recommended CDC guidelines as we’re still combating this ongoing pandemic.

“We need to keep on our masks. I know it’s uncomfortable wearing it in this hot summer sun. I’ve been out here for two hours passing out PPE. Sometimes for the sake of saving lives, you have to endure a little discomfort. I’m asking those in Meridian to keep on that mask and please observe all the recommended CDC guidelines. We have to do everything we can do to slow this spread. That’s why we’re here as the Mike Espy campaign,” said Democrat candidate Mike Esp.

Mike Espy will face off against incumbent senator Cindy Hyde-Smith later this fall.

