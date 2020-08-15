Advertisement

Mike Espy makes a stop in Meridian

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Democrat candidate Mike Espy, who is running for U.S. Senate this fall, made a stop in Meridian today to give safety supplies to the community.

Espy was at the Velma Young Center handing out free masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer to the citizens of Meridian. He said he is running to make a change for the nation, with one of those changes being to make healthcare more affordable. Espy also asks residents of Meridian and Lauderdale County to follow recommended CDC guidelines as we’re still combating this ongoing pandemic.

“We need to keep on our masks. I know it’s uncomfortable wearing it in this hot summer sun. I’ve been out here for two hours passing out PPE. Sometimes for the sake of saving lives, you have to endure a little discomfort. I’m asking those in Meridian to keep on that mask and please observe all the recommended CDC guidelines. We have to do everything we can do to slow this spread. That’s why we’re here as the Mike Espy campaign,” said Democrat candidate Mike Esp.

Mike Espy will face off against incumbent senator Cindy Hyde-Smith later this fall.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Therapeutic horse riding helps special needs kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
One local nonprofit organization was able to offer programs that allowed kids to safely socialize and enjoy the outdoors.

News

Horse Riding for Kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
Horse Riding for Kids

News

Fundraiser for Jamari Middlebrooks

Updated: 1 hour ago
Fundraiser for Jamari Middlebrooks

News

Mike Espy in Meridian

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Espy in Meridian

News

Fundraiser held after death of a 13 year old

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The family of Jamari Middlebrooks who died on August 9th in Biloxi held a fish fry fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses at the former location of Fred’s on 8th street.

Latest News

WTOK

Cold front could bring a few Sunday showers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
New data on Saturday shows an increased potential for showers on Sunday, but still, not everyone will actually get rain.

Regional

Mother of two indicted, arrested on charges of sexual battery

Updated: 5 hours ago
The family of 34-year-old Dacoda Ray called police on her Friday after they say she was irate, yelling and screaming at her grandmother.

Regional

Cinemark theater in Pearl reopens, showing ‘Comeback Classics’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The theater began showing movies again Friday afternoon with all movie goers and employees having to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 71,755 cases, 2,080 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
So far, 2,080 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

News

Meridian Growth

Updated: 21 hours ago
Meridian Growth