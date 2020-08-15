Mother of two indicted, arrested on charges of sexual battery

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Ridgeland mother of two is indicted on two sexual battery charges against children. She’s also a suspect in her own son’s death.

The family of 34-year-old Dacoda Ray called police on her Friday after they say she was irate, yelling and screaming at her grandmother.

Ray has recently been indicted on two counts of sexual battery. Both of her victims were juveniles.

“This is quite a bizarre case,” says Lt. Brian Myers. “I don’t recall ever having a case where a mother, um, who it appears she grew up with privilege would do anything like this to a child.”

Ridgeland Police Department, tells 3 on Your Side that this case is one they’ll never forget.

Dacoda Ray's youngest son died in April 2019. At the time, she told her family and officials that he had choked to death on a piece of popcorn. Police identified her as a suspect shortly afterward.

“We have worked the death of Drake Ray, her 8 year old son, which was very disturbing and now we have these two sexual batteries. The death investigation is ongoing. We’re still working on that,” Myers said.

Ray currently has not been given a bond and will remain in the Madison County Jail until her arraignment on Wednesday.

“Well, you never know who’s living next door to you, and you know when you look at Dacoda, you wouldn’t think that she has this in her, she doesn’t appear to.”

