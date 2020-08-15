Advertisement

New Orleans Pelicans fire head coach Alvin Gentry

Gentry compiled a 175-225 record during his five seasons as head coach
Gentry compiled a 175-225 record during his five seasons as head coach(Darren Abate/Associated Press)
By Ellie French
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After five seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, the organization has dismissed Alvin Gentry, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

The move comes after the Pelicans missed this years NBA playoffs after going 2-6 in the NBA bubble.

In five years with the Pelicans, Gentry compiled a 175-225 record while making the playoffs once during the 2017-2018 season. New Orleans would face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals, losing in five games.

According to Lopez and Wojnarowski, Ty Lue and Jason Kidd are two names that have been tied to New Orleans to take over as head coach.

In a statement released by the Pelicans, New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin confirmed the news of Gentry’s dismissal, saying it was the right time to move in another direction.

“I’m grateful for and appreciative of Alvin’s commitment to the organization and, most importantly, the local community,” said Griffin. “The City of New Orleans is richer because of his presence here. These types of moves are often about fit and timing, and we believe now is the right time to make this change and bring in a new voice.”

