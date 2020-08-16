Back to School Part 3: Back to School Safety Concerns

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Just within the first week back to school, hundreds of covid cases have been reported across the state, so how are districts dealing with outbreaks and what’s being done to keep kids safe? While plans seemed to be running pretty smoothly for most districts in east Mississippi and west Alabama, there were some reported COVID-19 cases within the first few days, between both students and employees. State health officials believe this number will grow in coming weeks. On this ‘On the Record’, we continue our back to school coverage on the new normal in education. Intisar Faulkner talked to staff from local districts on what to be prepared for in weeks to come and how an outbreak would be handled.

“We started preparation for this school year back in March, when we were told that we wouldn’t be coming back to school. In March, we started looking at what that was going to look like, what type of preparations that we were going to have to do as far as safety, as far as kids coming back into the classroom. So, we were always looking at our school buildings, what type of soap in the bathroom, water that’s running properly, paper towels that were going to be in there, sanitizer that is going to be in the hallways.” Sheri Shelby, Lead Nurse, Lauderdale County School District

”We have a COVID-19 decision tree that we’re following within our district to make sure that we follow those guidelines that are set forth by the CDC. We’re doing temperature screenings every morning as students either exit the bus, exit the cars or if they’re a driver, and then also anyone else who enters our buildings, we’re checking their temperature as well.” - Kevin Cheatham, Director of Operations and School Safety, LCSD

“This year we were very fortunate, we already had a plan and our board helped us to purchase a brand new curriculum for 2 subjects, it had been several years since we had a new curriculum, both of them have an online piece and that was one of the selling points when we looked at getting a new curriculum.” LaVonda Germany, Elementary Curriculum Director, Meridian Public School District

