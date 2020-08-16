Family, colleagues say final goodbyes to slain MHP trooper

HAZELHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of people came to Hazelhurst to say their last goodbyes to the Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper, Saturday.

“There’s two sides to every story and on the morning of August 7th, 2020 a story was written for everybody in this room,” said MHP Captain Jared Waller.

Lieutenant Troy Morris was killed last week in Jefferson County.

MHP Director Randy Ginn the community is starting to move forward after a tragic loss of one of their own.

“Today is a day that we all gather and is part of the healing process for both the members of our department, but also the family,” said Ginn.

Morris’ family members console each other during a special service at Westhaven Funeral Home in Hazelhurst.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state filled the pews. Several of them recalling fond memories of Lieutenant Morris.

“He did his job every day faithfully for 27 years, but he had fun too. I told him today that I can always remember one thing about him was that at the end of any conversation you had with him, he ended it with a smile,” said Ginn.

Three people have been arrested and accused of shooting Morris.

Morris was shot to death as he waited for help after his truck broke down while working his second job.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is still piecing this investigation together.

“The tell-all proverbial question that I ask my guys not to ask any day of the week... Why?,” said Waller.

Family and friends said this amazing man and trooper will never be forgotten.

