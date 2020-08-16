Local teachers speak out about first week of school

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Week one is in the books for the Meridian Public School District with some successes along the way.

On the first day of school, many students went to class by turning on their computers rather than traveling to school for class. For educators, West Hills Elementary School teachers are calling their first week of school a success. 5th-grade science teacher, Angela Custis has been teaching for over 4 years. She said the first week of school was no picnic.

“We were all nervous about it. We did not know what was going to happen with it. It went really well. Our students got logged in. Their parents were great at helping them and working thought the small kinks we had. Getting through that first week was the biggest struggle. If we can get through that week, we should be okay for the rest of the year,” said 5th-grade science teacher, Angela Custis.

“I think the biggest challenge was making sure the kids know how to work the technology as well as us. We’re teaching them all the things they can use. We’re also making sure they are adjusting to it before we start instruction. Right now, the school is doing what is best for the kids. We’re trying to keep safe and healthy. Whether I have to teach them online or in-person, I’ll teach them,” West Hills Elementary teacher, Alexa Mckinnion.

The district will look to start in-person classes on September 8th.

