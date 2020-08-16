Advertisement

Local teachers speak out about first week of school

Week one is in the books for the Meridian Public School District with some successes along the way.
Week one is in the books for the Meridian Public School District with some successes along the way.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Week one is in the books for the Meridian Public School District with some successes along the way.

On the first day of school, many students went to class by turning on their computers rather than traveling to school for class. For educators, West Hills Elementary School teachers are calling their first week of school a success. 5th-grade science teacher, Angela Custis has been teaching for over 4 years. She said the first week of school was no picnic.

“We were all nervous about it. We did not know what was going to happen with it. It went really well. Our students got logged in. Their parents were great at helping them and working thought the small kinks we had. Getting through that first week was the biggest struggle. If we can get through that week, we should be okay for the rest of the year,” said 5th-grade science teacher, Angela Custis.

“I think the biggest challenge was making sure the kids know how to work the technology as well as us. We’re teaching them all the things they can use. We’re also making sure they are adjusting to it before we start instruction.  Right now, the school is doing what is best for the kids. We’re trying to keep safe and healthy. Whether I have to teach them online or in-person, I’ll teach them,” West Hills Elementary teacher, Alexa Mckinnion.

The district will look to start in-person classes on September 8th.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

‘Let Mississippi Vote’ rally held at State Capitol to push for flag referendum

Updated: 1 hours ago
Saturday a “Let Mississippi Vote” rally was held to push for a referendum and to hopefully give Mississippians a voice in the process.

Regional

Family, colleagues say final goodbyes to slain MHP trooper

Updated: 1 hours ago
Hundreds of people came to Hazelhurst to say their last goodbyes to the Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper, Saturday.

WTOK

Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71

Updated: 18 hours ago
President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has died after being hospitalized in New York. He was 71.

News

Therapeutic horse riding helps special needs kids

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
One local nonprofit organization was able to offer programs that allowed kids to safely socialize and enjoy the outdoors.

Latest News

News

Horse Riding for Kids

Updated: 21 hours ago
Horse Riding for Kids

News

Fundraiser for Jamari Middlebrooks

Updated: 21 hours ago
Fundraiser for Jamari Middlebrooks

News

Mike Espy in Meridian

Updated: 21 hours ago
Mike Espy in Meridian

News

Fundraiser held after death of a 13 year old

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The family of Jamari Middlebrooks who died on August 9th in Biloxi held a fish fry fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses at the former location of Fred’s on 8th street.

News

Mike Espy makes a stop in Meridian

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Mike Espy was at the Velma Young Center handing out free masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer to the citizens of Meridian.

WTOK

Cold front could bring a few Sunday showers

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
New data on Saturday shows an increased potential for showers on Sunday, but still, not everyone will actually get rain.