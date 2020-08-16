School buses new safety measures

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As the Lauderdale County School District strives to keep students safe inside the classroom, another challenge is how to keep them safe getting there.

Parents who normally let the school bus take their children to school will have to decide whether to continue this tradition or transport them themselves. School officials are asking parents to check your child's temperature before getting on the bus. Students will have to wear masks, they will be spaced out, and windows will be open on school buses.

“We want our parents to understand that we’re in the business of taking care of children. They are precious to them and to us also. We’re going to take those extra measures to take of those children. We want the parents to know what we are doing” said transportation director, Tim Moore.

School officials say buses will be disinfected each route every day.

