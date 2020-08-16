Therapeutic horse riding helps special needs kids

Chunky, Miss. (WTOK) - There may not have been many opportunities this summer for children, especially those with special needs due to the pandemic. One local nonprofit organization was able to offer programs that allowed kids to safely socialize and enjoy the outdoors.

Coyote Hills Equine Rescue and Therapeutic Riding located in Chunky has been around since 2009 assisting the youth’s mental health. The organization is known for its therapeutic riding for kids with physical, emotional, and behavioral challenges. A 12-year-old horse rider shares how her horse has helped her during the pandemic.

“This horse has helped me a lot even though he is blind in one eye. He learned how to go right and left with one eye. He also taught me how to do a 2 point and other stuff,” said young rider Sadie Crane.

“There is research that shows that therapeutic riding for kids is very beneficial. They are not just going to physical therapy in a clinical setting but they are working on the horse, balance, and strength. It has been a big reward,” said executive director Kim Blanton.

Organizers said they adopt abused and abandoned horses to retrain and re-home them. Most of the horses they use have been rescued.

