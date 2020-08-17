Advertisement

Crimenet 08_13_20

Ryzell Delquinn Osby.
Ryzell Delquinn Osby.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Ryzell Delquinn Osby.

Osby is a 29-year-old black male who stands approximately 6′ 2″ in height, weighing 320 pounds.

He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he was originally convicted of the crime, burglary of an automobile.

If you know where House can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

