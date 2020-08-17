Advertisement

12,000 without power in central Miss. as storms roll in

Roughly 1,500 Xcel Energy customers in the downtown area were affected by an outage this morning, and crews are now working to restore power.
Roughly 1,500 Xcel Energy customers in the downtown area were affected by an outage this morning, and crews are now working to restore power.(MGN)
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands are currently without power as strong storms moved through the metro Sunday evening.

Entergy Mississippi is reporting over 7,000 customers without power.

The majority of the outages are in Hinds County where about 4,300 are in the dark.

Rankin County is facing just over 1,000 outages.

Southern Pine Electric is also reporting outages with over 5,000 customers in the dark there.

Nearly 2,000 are without power to Southern Pine customers in Rankin County.

Jefferson Davis County is reporting 1,800 outages.

Smith County has just over 900 outages.

This is a developing story and will be updated as numbers change.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Southern conditions casues less extreme wildfires

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The huge forest fires that you see on the western side of the country are a little different than the ones that could happen here locally.

News

First Responders: Deputy Fire Chief Jason Collier

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Tom Williams
Jason Collier has worn a number of hats at the Meridian Fire Department since 1996. He’s been a driver, senior firefighter, captain, fire marshal and now he is deputy fire chief. His career in the fire service began before all of that.

Forecast

Temperatures will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s this week as a cold front drops our temperatures down a few degrees.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than normal this time of year due to a cold front moving into the area. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but the rest of the week we will see higher chances for rain and temperatures in the upper 80's.

News

School buses new safety measures

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Parents who normally let the school bus take their children to school will have to decide whether to continue this tradition or transport them themselves.

Latest News

News

Local teachers speak out about first week of school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Week one is in the books for the Meridian Public School District with some successes along the way.

Regional

‘Let Mississippi Vote’ rally held at State Capitol to push for flag referendum

Updated: 6 hours ago
Saturday a “Let Mississippi Vote” rally was held to push for a referendum and to hopefully give Mississippians a voice in the process.

Regional

Family, colleagues say final goodbyes to slain MHP trooper

Updated: 6 hours ago
Hundreds of people came to Hazelhurst to say their last goodbyes to the Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper, Saturday.

WTOK

Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71

Updated: 22 hours ago
President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has died after being hospitalized in New York. He was 71.

News

Therapeutic horse riding helps special needs kids

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT
|
By Nicholas Brooks
One local nonprofit organization was able to offer programs that allowed kids to safely socialize and enjoy the outdoors.

News

Horse Riding for Kids

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
Horse Riding for Kids