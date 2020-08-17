12,000 without power in central Miss. as storms roll in

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands are currently without power as strong storms moved through the metro Sunday evening.

Entergy Mississippi is reporting over 7,000 customers without power.

The majority of the outages are in Hinds County where about 4,300 are in the dark.

Rankin County is facing just over 1,000 outages.

Southern Pine Electric is also reporting outages with over 5,000 customers in the dark there.

Nearly 2,000 are without power to Southern Pine customers in Rankin County.

Jefferson Davis County is reporting 1,800 outages.

Smith County has just over 900 outages.

This is a developing story and will be updated as numbers change.

