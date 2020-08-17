Advertisement

A few showers in store for Monday

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After some more shower chances on our Monday, rain chances and the humidity will decrease for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will increase once again as we close out the work week. As we wake up on our Monday, temperatures are in the low-70s under mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will decrease a bit as we head into the daytime hours, but scattered showers/storms will develop during the afternoon thanks to daytime heating. High temperatures on our Monday will be in the low-90s, with heat indices in the upper-90s. We look to see mostly clear skies tonight with Tuesday morning lows in the mid-to-upper-60s.

The humidity factor will decrease as we head into our Tuesday and Wednesday. Only stray showers and isolated showers will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. High temperatures on both days will be in the low-90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Morning lows will be in the upper-60s Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances and the humidity will increase once again as we head into our Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Thursday as highs stay in the low-90s.

Friday will feature scattered showers and storms with high temperatures mainly in the upper-80s. Morning lows will stay in the upper-60s on Saturday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible once again on Saturday as high temperatures return to the low-90s. Sunday morning lows will return to the low-70s. Rain chances will decrease for our day on Sunday as only isolated showers and storms will be possible. High temperatures on our Sunday will be in the low-90s.

