ADPH: More than 1,800 people have died from COVID-19 as over 104K test positive and more than 41K recover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 1,855 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There are also 68 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 104,595 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 4,354 probable cases. There have been 848,514 tests conducted. These numbers are as of Aug. 17.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 189,429 people have been tested and 13,973 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 14,059 positives. Mobile County has the second most cases with 11,074 and Montgomery has the third most with 7,165.

Here is a look at the numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Choctaw 296 9 Sumter 378 19 Marengo 591 17 Pickens 440 10 TOTAL 1705 55

The health department also reports 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 12,456 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Aug. 13, there were 1,365 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

