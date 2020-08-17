Advertisement

College students head back to class at MSU Meridian

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On-campus classes have started again at Mississippi State University Meridian as of Monday.

Educators were back teaching inside classrooms with only half the normal capacity. School officials are sticking to three common safety guidelines to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19: keeping at least 6-feet apart from others, wearing face coverings at all times and practicing good hygiene. Head of campus, Dr. Terry Dale Cruse, says the school’s enrollment has increased dramatically over the summer.

“As we move into fall, we are very optimistic that we could have the most students that we have ever enrolled at MSU Meridian. Our numbers won’t be final until our 10th day of class. So far, we have not seen a decrease in enrollment as a result of the pandemic. I think that is phenomenal when you consider the overall disruption that the pandemic has caused,” said Cruse.

University officials are also requiring students to use a daily self-screening tool. Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 is encouraged to stay home.

