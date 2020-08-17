Advertisement

Conventions: What they’ll look like and how to watch

By Ted Fioraliso
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The nomination, the speeches, the balloon drop -- they are all staples of the political conventions. But not this year.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the national parties to change plans several times.

The Democrats are holding a four-day convention in Milwaukee, Wisc., but the delegates are staying home.

“You’re going to be able to see lots of different parts of the convention across lots of different platforms,” said David Bergstein from the Democratic National Committee.

Bergstein says the party will make all the convention activities available for the public to watch online.

“We’re going to meet you online, through traditional means, and through the latest cutting edge tactics,” he said.

The Republicans are sending six delegates from each state to Charlotte, N.C. for an in-person nominating event.

“The main speeches and fun, virtual content will be on all our platforms…culminating with the president’s speech,” explained Liz Harrington from the Republican National Committee.

Harrington says they want to get voters engaged.

“I think we can reach even more people than otherwise would have been able to go in person,” she said.

Molly O’Rourke teaches political communication at American University. She says this year’s changes are “on trend.”

“The last several convention cycles, conventions have been getting more scripted, more produced in effort to get the parties to really get stay on message,” O’Rourke explained.

That means fewer spontaneous moments like Al and Tipper Gore’s kiss, Clint Eastwood talking to a chair, and Bernie Sanders supporters holding a sit-in.

If you’re looking for the primetime coverage and analysis, don’t worry, that’s still happening on broadcast television. Check your local listings.

The Democrats have announced their schedule, list of speakers, and how you can watch. Click the links below to find out more. When the Republicans make their information available, we will list it here.

Democratic National Convention
How to watch the DNC
The Democratic National Convention takes place from August 17-20, 2020.
DNC schedule and speakers
The Democratic National Convention takes place from August 17-20, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

State

Mississippi Flag Commission narrows flag designs to nine

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By Justin Dixon
Commissioners will allow public comment and a non-binding poll.

Politics

Sen. Doug Jones to speak at Democratic National Convention

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
|
By WSFA Staff
The Alabama Democrat will give brief remarks on Monday, the first of the 4-day event.

State

Interesting development: ‘Mosquito flag’ is out

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Miss. Dept. of Archives and History says a typo led to it being on the list.

State

Judge tosses suit challenging governor’s mask order

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT
|
By Kellie Miller
The lawsuit claimed the statewide mask order was illegally adopted.

Latest News

State

Hospitality Flag no longer in the running to become Mississippi’s next flag... but the Mosquito Flag is

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT
|
By Josh Carter
A flag with a large mosquito in the middle and 'In God We Trust' in tiny letters made it to round two

State

Flag commission narrows choices for Mississippi flag

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Commission members will rank the top ten choices and then select the top 5 at the Aug. 14 meeting.

State

Mississippi lawmakers return after COVID-19 outbreak at Capitol

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT
|
By Jacob Gallant and Reggi Marion
Lawmakers also need to wrap up a budget for the Department of Marine Resources.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

State

Speaker Gunn sues Gov. Reeves over partial vetoes

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT
The suit is over Reeves’ vetoes of the bills related to school funding and distribution of money from the CARES Act.