First Responders: Deputy Fire Chief Jason Collier

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Jason Collier has worn a number of hats at the Meridian Fire Department since 1996. He’s been a driver, senior firefighter, captain, fire marshal and now he is deputy fire chief. His career in the fire service began before all of that.

“Back when I was in high school a buddy of mine was involved in the volunteer fire departments. He got me coming to their meetings when I was 17. I started hanging around the volunteer fire department in Bailey and got hooked,” Collier says.

As soon as Collier turned 19 he joined the Meridian Fire Department.

“I think people stay for the family they make here. My brothers, mentors and some were my father figures. They were of all ages. Before you know it someone younger comes along and you past that along and become their mentor,” Collier says.

Collier says the biggest part of the job comes with making a difference. Not only serving the community, but impacting the lives within the community.

“There are special days when you make a tangible difference in someone’s life, you save a life or you help somebody. It’s a feeling you can’t describe. Even now when other guys that work under me do something like that it fills be with pride,” Collier says.

When it comes to his family, Collier says the fire service is all they know. His wife and four daughters came along while Collier was already a fireman. For 17 years Collier worked 24 hour shifts every two days. Now that he’s been promoted that’s changed to 8 to 5.

“Now that I’m home every night, except for traveling, that’s the best part of being promoted. It’s getting to be home every night and spending more time with the kids,” Collier says.

Collier could retire in about a year, but says he’ll stick with it a little bit longer than that. He says the one way to follow a career you love is to keep it in perspective.

“Whatever you do, do it as if you are working for the Lord himself and not man. If you do that you will never have a bad job. You will never have a bad day at your job. If I do that, then I will always do my best, give 100 percent and always try to do the right thing,” Collier says.

To stay up to date with our First Responders series tune in every Sunday night for Newscenter 11 at 10:00 p.m. and on Good Morning Meridian on Monday mornings.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.