Flag Commission to choose 5 designs for new state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag will meet Tuesday, starting at 8 a.m., to select five designs to advance to the next round, pending clearance of intellectual property rights.

Some commission members will attend in person and others will join via Zoom. The meeting will take place at the Two Mississippi Museums—the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

Seating for attendees will be limited. The meeting will be live-streamed on MDAH Facebook page.

Future commission meetings will be at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 and Sept. 2. The commission will choose a design on September 2 and report that selection to the governor and legislature.

