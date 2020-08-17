Grant awarded for Veterans Memorial Cemetery expansion

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - The Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration announced Monday that it has awarded the state of Mississippi a grant of $3,628,930 for the expansion of Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton.

"Our state partners are critical in helping NCA achieve our strategic goal of making sure Veterans and their family members have burial options when needed," said Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Randy Reeves. "We will continue to work with and support states such as Mississippi to provide grants that reflect the needs, resources and preferences of the local Veteran community."

The grant will be used to develop approximately five acres, including constructing 1,500 pre-placed crypts, landscaping, irrigation and supporting infrastructure. These improvements will enable the cemetery to provide continued service for approximately 66,557 Veterans and their eligible family members.

Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Newton (WTOK)

The VA Veterans Cemetery Grants Program is designed to complement VA’s national cemeteries. Since its inception in 1978, the VCGP has awarded grants totaling more than $862 million to establish, expand, improve, or operate and maintain 117 state and tribal Veterans cemeteries. These cemeteries provided more than 39,000 burials in fiscal year 2019.

