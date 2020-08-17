Advertisement

Grant awarded for Veterans Memorial Cemetery expansion

Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Newton
Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Newton(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - The Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration announced Monday that it has awarded the state of Mississippi a grant of $3,628,930 for the expansion of Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton.

"Our state partners are critical in helping NCA achieve our strategic goal of making sure Veterans and their family members have burial options when needed," said Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Randy Reeves. "We will continue to work with and support states such as Mississippi to provide grants that reflect the needs, resources and preferences of the local Veteran community."

The grant will be used to develop approximately five acres, including constructing 1,500 pre-placed crypts, landscaping, irrigation and supporting infrastructure. These improvements will enable the cemetery to provide continued service for approximately 66,557 Veterans and their eligible family members.

Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Newton
Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Newton(WTOK)

The VA Veterans Cemetery Grants Program is designed to complement VA’s national cemeteries. Since its inception in 1978, the VCGP has awarded grants totaling more than $862 million to establish, expand, improve, or operate and maintain 117 state and tribal Veterans cemeteries. These cemeteries provided more than 39,000 burials in fiscal year 2019.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UWA welcoming students back to campus

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The University of West Alabama welcomed students back to in-person classes, with new safety measures in place.

Education

Southeast Elementary switches to distance learning immediately

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Southeast Elementary is immediately switching to distance learning due to a spike in cases or symptoms among employees.

State

Two Mississippi inmates die in hospitals over the weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The state says both inmates had been hospitalized on and off during the last several months.

News

College students head back to class at MSU Meridian

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
MSU Meridian says it has seen an increase in enrollment.

Latest News

News

MCC students report for fall semester

Updated: 3 hours ago
MCC begins fall semester mostly with traditional classes

State

Flag Commission to choose 5 designs for new state flag

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The commission meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday to narrow the choices to five.

State

WATCH: Gov. Reeves’ press conference

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Tate Reeves updates efforts to limit transmission in the state.

News

COMMENTARY: Shop while supporting your local community

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrea Stegman
National Thrift Shop Day is August 17

News

Lauderdale Co. District 3 supervisor appointed as MAS president

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
Lauderdale Co. District 3 supervisor, Josh Todd appointed as MAS president

State

ADPH: More than 1,800 people have died from COVID-19 as over 104K test positive and more than 41K recover

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
The health department also reports 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama.