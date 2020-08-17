Advertisement

Humidity lessens for Tuesday

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A few showers have developed in a few spots this afternoon, but most of us have stayed dry. Any showers that have developed will dissipate after the sun sets. We look to see mostly clear skies tonight, with Tuesday morning lows in the upper-60s. We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Tuesday, with only a chance of stray showers north of I-20. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s, so it will be warm, but it won’t be as humid as it usually is for this time of year.

We look to see partly cloudy skies on our Wednesday with a chance of isolated showers/storms in the afternoon. Most of us will remain dry. High temperatures on our Wednesday will be in the low-90s. Morning lows will stay in the upper-60s Thursday and Friday mornings. The humidity factor will begin to build back in on Thursday as showers and storms become more likely. Scattered showers and storms will be with us on Friday as high temperatures drop into the upper-80s.

Saturday will feature scattered showers and storms with high temperatures returning to the low-90s. Morning lows will return to the 70s by Sunday morning as rain chances drop. Only isolated showers and storms will be possible on Sunday and Monday, otherwise both days will see partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the low-90s on Sunday and then the mid-90s on Monday.

