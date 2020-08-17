Lauderdale Co. District 3 supervisor appointed as MAS president

LAUDERDALE CO., Miss. (WTOK) -Lauderdale County supervisor Josh Todd has been appointed as the new Mississippi Association of Supervisors President.

Todd, who represents District, 3 is the 3rd supervisor from Lauderdale County to hold the position.

Last week, county supervisors from across the state reconvened at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi for their annual convention. Even though participant numbers were down due to capacity restrictions, the focus was still on health and safety.

The association represents 82 counties under 410 supervisors. Todd says this moment is one he’s waited for.

“A lot of hard work has finally paid off. It’s taken me roughly four years to get to where I’m at now, being inducted as a president. And I do not take anything like that lightly, it took a lot of support from my wife, my family, my peers, and then all of my supporters also in District 3 and Lauderdale County as a whole,” says Todd.

Most of the association’s meetings for the rest of the year have been cancelled or rescheduled to be held virtually.

Todd says aside from roads and bridges, he wants supervisors to have more input on county economic growth in 2021.

