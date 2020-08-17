MACJC changing name to MACCC

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) is no more.

Commissioner Steve Martin announced today that conference, which governs community colleges across Mississippi, has changed it names to the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference, or MACCC.

The conference held a virtual media day this morning with Commissioner Martin making the announcement at the start of media day.

“Today, I would like to officially announce that we are changing our name from the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) to the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference - The MACCC,” Martin said at the start of the virtual media day.

The name change also brings other changes, including a new logo, new website and social media platforms and a new smart phone app called ‘MACCC Sports’ which is set to launch this football season.

To hear from East Central Community College head football coach Ken Karcher and quarterback Holman Edwards during today’s MACCC media day, click here.

