Advertisement

MCC students report for fall semester

MCC returns for fall semester
MCC returns for fall semester(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian Community College began its fall semester Monday with faculty, staff and students beginning a hybrid format.

Students enrolled in career, technical, nursing or health care related programs reported to class for traditional learning while university transfer and general education courses are meeting online for the first two days of classes.

After a long summer, the MCC family is certainly glad to have the campus buzzing again. “There’s just something about the first week of class,” said Deanna Smith, Dean of Students Services at MCC. “We’re excited to get back to a new normal. We’ve worked hard all summer to make sure that all the safety protocols are in place and we’re just excited to get started.”

”I’m excited to come back to school,” said MCC student Pedro Gonzalez. “I’m a part of a great club on campus called Ivy League Recruiters and it’s such a good thing to do to talk to the students about the great college that is here and all the programs, all the clubs and the great staff here.”

Officials at MCC says the school will continue to enroll students throughout the week and look for their numbers to continue to increase.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Flag Commission to choose 5 designs for new state flag

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The commission meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday to narrow the choices to five.

State

WATCH: Gov. Reeves’ press conference

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Tate Reeves updates efforts to limit transmission in the state.

News

Lauderdale Co. District 3 supervisor appointed as MAS president

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
Lauderdale Co. District 3 supervisor, Josh Todd appointed as MAS president

State

ADPH: More than 1,800 people have died from COVID-19 as over 104K test positive and more than 41K recover

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The health department also reports 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

Latest News

Education

Miss. counselor shares ways to help kids cope with returning to school during a pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Patrice Clark
As schools reopen their doors to students during this pandemic some kids admit they are fearful about this unusual school year.

State

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 72,412 cases, 2,095 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Digital
An estimated 49,836 people have recovered from the virus.

Weather

A few showers in store for Monday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
After some more shower chances on our Monday, rain chances and the humidity will decrease for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will increase once again as we close out the work week.

News

School Bus Safety

Updated: 16 hours ago
School Bus Safety

News

MPSD First Week of School

Updated: 16 hours ago
Teacher's First Week

News

Local Forestry Input on Fire Safety

Updated: 16 hours ago
Local Forestry Input on Fire Safety