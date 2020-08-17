MCC students report for fall semester

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian Community College began its fall semester Monday with faculty, staff and students beginning a hybrid format.

Students enrolled in career, technical, nursing or health care related programs reported to class for traditional learning while university transfer and general education courses are meeting online for the first two days of classes.

After a long summer, the MCC family is certainly glad to have the campus buzzing again. “There’s just something about the first week of class,” said Deanna Smith, Dean of Students Services at MCC. “We’re excited to get back to a new normal. We’ve worked hard all summer to make sure that all the safety protocols are in place and we’re just excited to get started.”

”I’m excited to come back to school,” said MCC student Pedro Gonzalez. “I’m a part of a great club on campus called Ivy League Recruiters and it’s such a good thing to do to talk to the students about the great college that is here and all the programs, all the clubs and the great staff here.”

Officials at MCC says the school will continue to enroll students throughout the week and look for their numbers to continue to increase.

