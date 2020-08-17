Miss. counselor shares ways to help kids cope with returning to school during a pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As schools reopen their doors to students during this pandemic some kids admit they are fearful about this unusual school year.

A counselor shares ways to help kids can cope in this new normal. Whitney Caves is a licensed professional counselor with Crossroad Counseling. She says the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted school plans across the country including here in Mississippi and the changes are affecting children more than we may think.

“They don’t know what to expect as far as plans go and plans keep changing, and they are nervous about wearing a mask. They are sad about being around all their friends as a lot of them are going to do a hybrid model,” said Caves.

She says as kids return to school in this new normal, it’s important that parents allow them to communicate what they are feeling and help take care of their emotional needs.

“We don’t want to disregard their feelings. We want them to be honest about those things and you hear those things and help them find the good. It’s hard because it is hard and that is important and real to acknowledge and as we are going through this difficult pandemic experience and it’s difficult back to school experience their emotional health is crucial.”

Caves says always be truthful with your children about what they are facing and give them ways to work through it. For example, some young children may feel uneasy about wearing a mask.

“If your child’s school does have a mask mandate and if your child will be wearing a mask, something I would encourage you to do to help your child, regardless of your personal feelings about wearing one, is to remind them that we do it to keep others safe and remind them there are friendly faces behind the masks. On my website at www.whitney-caves.com, if you go to the post, I’m helping kids manage back to school emotions and created a collection of resources. They are very simple worksheets because you do not need anything more complicated in your life, and you can use it as a weekly routine and what you can do is use them as check-in. They help children think of parts of their days that were good and parts of their days that more challenging.”

Caves says don’t feel embarrassed or fearful of seeking help for kids.

“Anything that’s still stealing a great amount of your happiness and your joy, anything that’s creating a great amount of fear is a reason to seek out professional help. In particular if they’re starting to see symptoms of a hurting stomach or a constant headache and some symptoms of panic. When physical symptoms start coming in that’s definitely a reason to seek out help and I encourage you to not wait,” said Caves.

