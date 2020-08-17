Advertisement

Sideline View by Dale McKee

By Guest Author Dale McKee
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In sports you meet all kinds of people, but sometimes you meet someone who stands out above the crowd. One of those is Laurel native Kenny Payne. Kenny made the sports headlines this past week from South Mississippi all the way to the bright lights of New York City. Kenny’s parents were as we say in our neck of the world “good folks.” His late mother, Gladys, worked at the local post office, and his dad, Cleveland, was a high school basketball coach at Roosevelt High School in Ellisville before being transferred to West Jones High School. An Oak Park High School graduate, Cleveland is a gifted writer, especially on the history of his hometown. He has written numerous books. Cleveland Payne taught his son how to shoot a basketball in the front yard of their house on Hoy Road in Jones County. Kenny did his part by growing up to be 6′8″. He took basketball and life lessons to heart for a career in the sport that has taken him to five continents. 

Payne, 53, was named an assistant coach on Tom Thibodeau's staff with the New York Knicks. For the previous ten years, Payne has been Kentucky coach John Calipari's top assistant coach. Payne is nationally recognized as one of college basketball's top recruiters. He was the highest paid college assistant coach in the country, making in excess of $900,000. He will be getting a little bump in pay as he will make a reported $1.5 million with the Knicks, which makes him one of the highest paid assistants in the NBA. The former Parade All-American and Mississippi Player of the Year at Northeast Jones back in 1985 played collegiate ball at Louisville and was on the Cardinals' 1986 NCAA championship team. He was drafted 19th overall in the 1989 NBA draft by Philadelphia. He played in the league for four years before traveling the world, making basketball playing stops in Italy, Japan, Brazil, the Philippines, Cypress, China and Argentina. He finished his playing career in Australia in 2000. 

Playoffs 

The NBA playoffs will start this week with the Milwaukee Bucks and the L.A. Lakers sporting the top seeds. The playoffs will end around mid-October, and the 2020-21 season then begins six weeks later. The San Antonio Spurs, for the first time since 1997, are not in the NBA playoffs. The longest consecutive streak now belongs to the Houston Rockets at eight. New Orleans and Memphis also missed out on the playoffs. 

Football Notes 

The SEC will come out with Ole Miss and MSU's schedule this week. 

Governor Tate Reeves mandated this week that K-12 schools limit fall sports fan attendance to only two people per participant from August 17-31. 

The Jackson Public Schools joined Greenville Schools in officially announcing that they were cancelling fall sports. On the JUCO level East Mississippi Community College stated last week that they were sitting out the fall football season. 

The Mississippi Association of Independent Schools played football this week. There were several regular season games and also jamborees throughout the state. This Friday, we will get to see a Texas vs. Mississippi clash in Madison. NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders will bring his Trinity Christian team to defending Class 6A state champion Madison Ridgeland Academy. The Dallas school is the defending Private and Parochial Division II state champ of Texas and has gone 40-2 over the last three years. Deion’s son Shedeur passed for 47 touchdowns and was only intercepted four times last year. 

No Battle of Golden Eagles 

Southern Mississippi found out that Tennessee Tech would not be able to play on September 19 because their league, the Ohio Valley Conference, was cancelling fall sports. Delta State and Mississippi College are also cancelling all fall sports until at least January 1. Entering the week, 53 of the 130 football bowl subdivision teams have cancelled fall sports. 

Dale is a Waynesboro resident who has been writing sports since 1973. 

