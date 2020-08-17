Advertisement

Southeast Elementary switches to distance learning immediately

(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale Elementary School is immediately switching to distance learning and continuing that until Sept. 2. That word came Monday afternoon from district superintendent, Dr. John-Mark Cain.

Cain said there is a relatively low number of cases in Lauderdale County School District, but a sudden spike in the number of employees testing positive for COVID-19 and/or the symptoms mimicking the virus at Southeast Elementary triggered this change. He said the decision was made after conversations with local and state health officials.

This only affects Southeast Elementary, not the whole district.

The superintendent said the safety and well-being of our faculty, staff, and students will always be at the forefront of district decisions. Cain urged all people to follow the guidance of the Mississippi State Department of Health by practicing social distancing, washing hands regularly, and wearing masks while in public.

