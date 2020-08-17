Southern conditions causes less extreme wildfires

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The huge forest fires that you see on the western side of the country are a little different than the ones that could happen here locally.

Due to rocky terrain, many of western fires cannot be accessed quickly with equipment to create firebreaks. According to local forestry officials, they are able to access wildfires in a timely manner and use equipment for firebreaks in this region's terrain. Wildfires are common disasters that can spread quickly, especially in dry conditions. That's why officials recommend removing yard waste, barbecue grills, and fuel cans, from your yard.

“Probably one of the biggest mistakes is that people think they are going to burn a pile of trash when the winds are blowing. If the winds are blowing 10 miles an hour, they don’t need to strike a match a lot,” said Alabama Forestry Commission, Benji Elmore.

“The first thing I can say is which your pile when burning debris. You need to have your eyes on it until it’s out. You need to touch it with the back of your hand. When I say out, I mean cold,” said Mississippi Forestry Commission, Randy Giachelli.

Forestry officials and local firefighters work together to keep people safe from wildfires. If you see a wildfire in your area call 911.

