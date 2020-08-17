Temperatures will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s this week as a cold front drops our temperatures down a few degrees.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been in effect most of the day and we could see a few more stray showers over night. These showers will not be severe, but could have light rain continue into the morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 70′s tomorrow morning by 6 AM and stay that way until 8 AM. We could see a splash and dash shower in the morning but the rest of the day will remain mostly sunny. You may also want to take extra precautions in the morning due to fog that could be covering the roads as you head to work. Using the EMEPA live radar we are still seeing some rain to the North which could make its way into our area. This rain is moving in due to a cold front that will also knock our temperatures down a few degrees this week.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70′s tonight as you are going to bed, however the more rain you received today the cooler your area will be. Temperatures will continue to drop overnight and by morning temperatures will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Temperatures will escalate to the mid 80′s by noon and we can see a few showers to the east. Temperatures will continue to rise through the afternoon and we will reach the upper 80′s and lower 90′s by evening. By the time you are going to bed tomorrow night we will see temperatures in the mid to upper 70′s.

Temperatures tomorrow will start in the mid 70′s and reach the upper 80′s by noon. Through the afternoon we will reach the lower 90′s and this will be one of our warmest days all week because of the cold front coming through. Temperatures will reach the lower 90′s in the heat of the day tomorrow, Tuesday we will stay in the lower 90′s. For the rest of the week we will see temperatures in the upper 80′s which is a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Because it will be such a nice week due to temperatures in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s and low chances of rain on Monday and Tuesday it would be a great time to do some gardening.

Tomorrow by noon we will be in the upper 80′s and reach the lower 90′s by the afternoon and stay that way into the early evening. I would go ahead and download the WTOK because you can see when the rain will be coming in later this week and have your own radar right in your pocket! Temperatures will be in the lower 90′s tomorrow through Wednesday but as rain comes in during the middle of the week we will see our temperatures go down into the upper 80′s. Temperatures will also be a few degrees cooler overnight as we see temperatures in the upper 60′s.

