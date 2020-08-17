The tropical Atlantic is heating up

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are getting closer and closer to the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and tropics are beginning to get more active. We are watching two tropical waves that have a pretty good chance of development into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days.

The first tropical wave is located just to the east of the Windward Islands. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), this wave has a 50% chance of development over the next 5 days. The wave will likely cross the Windward Islands and move to the south of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Cuba. The wave may directly impact the island of Jamaica during the time frame. At the end of the 5 days, the system will likely end up near the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. From there, there is high levels of uncertainty as to where the system will go.

The second tropical wave has an even better chance of development over the next 5 days. The NHC has it at a 70% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone. This storm is still closer to Africa than it is to the United States, so this storm is still very far out from making impacts, if any, to the U.S. Keep up to date with the latest forecast!

