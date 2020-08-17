Tracking the Tropics: Remnants of Josephine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Remnants of Josephine continue to move west-northwest at 12 miles per hour, however it will continue to weaken tonight and into tomorrow morning. A new development in the Atlantic has a 20% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. This development is coming off of a tropical wave approximately 500 miles east of the Windward Islands. It could develop and speed up to 20 miles per hour, moving westward, in the next few days.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.