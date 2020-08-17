Advertisement

Tracking the Tropics: Remnants of Josephine

A new development in the Atlantic has a 20% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Remnants of Josephine continue to move west-northwest at 12 miles per hour, however it will continue to weaken tonight and into tomorrow morning. A new development in the Atlantic has a 20% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. This development is coming off of a tropical wave approximately 500 miles east of the Windward Islands. It could develop and speed up to 20 miles per hour, moving westward, in the next few days.

