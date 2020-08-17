Two Mississippi inmates die in hospitals over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Two inmates housed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman died at off-site hospitals over the weekend.

Joe Taylor Jr., 69, died Sunday night at the Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in Clarksdale. Taylor was serving 15 years for aggravated DUI in Montgomery County. He was sentenced Oct. 9, 2014.

The second inmate died Saturday morning at Merit Health Central in Jackson. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

State officials say no foul play is suspected in either death. The inmates had been hospitalized on and off during the last several months.

An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.

