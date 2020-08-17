UWA welcoming students back to campus

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The University of West Alabama welcomed students back to in-person classes, with new safety measures in place.

The school said it has worked hard all summer to establish plans for a safe return. Students are required to follow distancing protocols, wear face masks, limit gatherings, sanitize, and take other safety measures to help prevent community spread. UWA President Ken Tucker said the school has several quarantine dorms for students who test positive for the virus but have no way of going home.

“We’re excited to have all of our students back on campus. All of our staff are here as well. We’re pleased that we followed our plans, healthcare protocols, policies, and procedures that allowed us to have face to face instruction on campus,” said UWA President Ken Tucker.

Tucker also said all students taking classes on campus will be required to be tested for COVID-19 through a statewide partnership of colleges and universities in Alabama.

