WATCH: Gov. Reeves’ press conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is updating the public on the state’s current status and response to COVID-19.

Reeves commended the public for its role in the number of cases slowing dramatically over the past two to three weeks. He says if we let down our guard, however, the numbers will rise again as they did in June.

The governor made two announcements to promote the health and well-being of teachers and students at schools: 1.) Emergency telehealth coverage through the Mississippi Division of Medicaid to include schools; and 2.) Expanded COVID-19 testing for teachers, even those who don’t have symptoms or come into contact with a known case.

“This will allow schools, even those without school nurses or school-based clinics, to access telehealth services,” said Reeves. “We also know that testing can allow us to prevent the spread of the virus by immediately identifying and isolating known cases. As teachers return to the classroom, we want to make it simple for them to get access to testing.”

Teachers will have three options for testing across Mississippi: at MSDH’s Jackson site at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, community sites across the state, as well as by rotating testing teams at their home county health department.

Testing teams will rotate every two weeks at county health departments, where teachers can drive up and get tested.

“Extending telehealth coverage has been a key part of ensuring access to care during this public health emergency,” said Division of Medicaid Executive Director Drew Snyder. “As children return to the classroom, increasing access in school settings is more important now than ever.”

Under this expansion of school-based emergency telehealth coverage, schools are approved as temporary telehealth originating site providers on the condition that services are facilitated by a telepresenter acting within their scope of practice and license and/or certification.

Telehealth services are traditionally delivered by an enrolled Mississippi Medicaid provider located at a distant site to a beneficiary located at an originating site, such as a clinic. DOM’s telehealth policy already allowed school-based clinics – staffed by a physician, nurse practitioner, or a physician assistant providing well and sick care – to serve as an originating site for a beneficiary in need of services beyond the clinic’s abilities.

The amended Emergency Telehealth Policy allows any school to serve as the originating site as long as the distant site provider uses a telepresenter who meets the definition of Miss. Admin. Code Part 225, Rule 1.1.D. Telepresenters can include registered nurses employed by a school/school district or staff employed by a Rural Health Clinic, a Federally Qualified Health Clinic, or private provider.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said 71 counties have reported cases within schools. He said there are 245 cases among teachers and 199 among students. Dobbs said there are 589 teachers under quarantine due to possible exposure and 2,035 students under quarantine.

Dr. Dobbs also stressed that the cases were contracted in the community and identified after school started, rather than the people catching COVID-19 at school.

