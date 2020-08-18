Applications available for Meridian Fire Department

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department is continuing to recruit new firefighters.

Firefighter recruitment used to be restricted to a few months out of the year, but that recently changed. Applications are being accepted any weekday during business hours at Meridian City Hall.

Deputy Fire Chief Jason Collier says if someone is having thoughts about becoming a firefighter now is the time.

He says if you are younger than 19 years old, then gong to volunteer fire department is the best way to learn more about the field.

“I know the volunteer fire departments are like us and hurting for people. That’s a good way to find out if the job is right for you or not. You can get a taste of what it’s like and then if you want to continue, you will know whether you can handle it or not,” Collier says.

Applications are on the first floor of Meridian City Hall at the Civil Service Commission office.

