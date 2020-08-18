Advertisement

Applications available for Meridian Fire Department

Meridian looks to recruit new firefighters
Meridian looks to recruit new firefighters(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department is continuing to recruit new firefighters.

Firefighter recruitment used to be restricted to a few months out of the year, but that recently changed. Applications are being accepted any weekday during business hours at Meridian City Hall.

Deputy Fire Chief Jason Collier says if someone is having thoughts about becoming a firefighter now is the time.

He says if you are younger than 19 years old, then gong to volunteer fire department is the best way to learn more about the field.

“I know the volunteer fire departments are like us and hurting for people. That’s a good way to find out if the job is right for you or not. You can get a taste of what it’s like and then if you want to continue, you will know whether you can handle it or not,” Collier says.

Applications are on the first floor of Meridian City Hall at the Civil Service Commission office.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Coronavirus in Mississippi: Total cases over 73K, over 56K recover

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
There have been 2,128 deaths total, either confirmed or probable, due to the virus.

State

Coronavirus in Alabama: More than 1,800 people have died from COVID-19 as over 105K test positive and more than 41K recover

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The health department also reports 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

National Politics

Virtual convention presents firsts for Louisiana veteran and rookie delegates alike

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Peter Zampa
The Democratic National Convention is underway and delegates are glued to their screens. The Louisiana delegation is coping with the unique and historic circumstances.

News

Southeast Elementary implements distance learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Southeast Lauderdale Elementary School is going to be implementing distance learning through September 2 due to an increase in the number of employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Sports

SEC releases guidelines for fan health and safety

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Local and state guidelines will determine if and how many fans may attend games.

State

Former Columbus CFO charged with embezzlement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Milton Rawle is accused of embezzling nearly $300,000 .

Education

House Bill 1806 bringing bonuses to 23,000 teachers in the state

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tristan Ruppert
If the $28 million is divided evenly, that means each teacher would get a bonus check totaling $1,209.

State

Flag Commission selects top 5 designs; final vote scheduled for September

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Josh Carter
The commission's final choice will be put to a vote in the November elections.

Weather

Only a stray shower possible Tuesday

Updated: 11 hours ago
Humidity will decrease for our day on Tuesday, but will slowly increase again as we close out the work week and head into the weekend. Rain chances will start to noticeably increase starting on Thursday.

News

MCC students report for fall semester

Updated: 20 hours ago
MCC students report for fall semester