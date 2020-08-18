City of Meridian Arrest Report August 14, 2020

TRACEY DAVIS, 1979

1320 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TONIO M MATTHEW, 1974

1904 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LYNWOOD L HUDSON, 1959

5911 OAKLAND HEIGHTS ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

DANA S ROBINSON, 1980

25 SOUTH MAIN AVE DEKALB, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

WESLEY S HILLHOUSE, 1992

2242 WELLS RD LITTLE ROCK, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

DERRICK HAROLD, 1993

2323 JEFF DAVIS SCHOOL RD MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

RILEY A MEYER, 1997

1509 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

TYLER KING, 1996

2408 D ST APT 18 MERIDIAN, MS

PETIT LARCENY

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 13, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 4:00 PM on August 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 9:39 PM on August 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

