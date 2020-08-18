City of Meridian Arrest Report August 14, 2020
ARREST REPORT
TRACEY DAVIS, 1979
1320 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TONIO M MATTHEW, 1974
1904 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LYNWOOD L HUDSON, 1959
5911 OAKLAND HEIGHTS ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
DANA S ROBINSON, 1980
25 SOUTH MAIN AVE DEKALB, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
WESLEY S HILLHOUSE, 1992
2242 WELLS RD LITTLE ROCK, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
DERRICK HAROLD, 1993
2323 JEFF DAVIS SCHOOL RD MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
RILEY A MEYER, 1997
1509 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
TYLER KING, 1996
2408 D ST APT 18 MERIDIAN, MS
PETIT LARCENY
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 13, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 4:00 PM on August 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 9:39 PM on August 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
