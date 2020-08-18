City of Meridian Arrest Report August 17, 2020
ARREST REPORT
BRIAN SWAIN, 1989
4120 9TH ST APT 1304
MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC PROFANITY; WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2; DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JORDAN M WOLFE, 1998
3314 55TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
ANTONIO COLLINS, 1981
2427 4TH AVE APT 9D MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
KENYATTA R MCCLELLAND, 1986
506 FRONT ST APT 65 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
MARCUS A JONES, 1983
2908 7TH ST APT 9 MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
BREANNA ODOM, 1994
107 71ST PL APT A59 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL
MARCUS WRIGHT, 1975
1520 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL
LAJAMES S GRIFFIN, 1994
2684 HWY 496 LOT 1 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
JAWAYSHIA HOLDER, 1993
2704 VALLEY RD LOT 91 MERIDIAN, MS
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
SHAWANNA T GREEN, 1989
1803 8TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
JERRY W GRIFFIN, 1957
4009 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING; TRESPASSING
SACIYAAH MOSLEY, 1995
2427 4TH AVE APT 14C MERIDIAN, MS
DISTURBING THE PEACE
JASON WINDOM, 1984
2015 MOSBY RD APT K7 MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
PRECIOUS RAMSEY, 1987
2015 MOSBY RD APT K7 MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
FRANK L CAMPBELL, 1963
2402 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
BERNARD ROLAND, 1979
HOMELESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DARIUS STEVENSON, 1988
HOMELESS
SHOPLIFTING
WAYDE E CASH, 1992
3412 69TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
JEREMY TAYLOR, 1979
HOMELESS
TRESPASSING
PAMELA TEMPLE, 1980
HOMELESS
TRESPASSING
TARIKA SMITH, 2000
6429 CHICKASAW ST MARION, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
ENYA PATTON, 1996
2907 CHANDLER ST MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
FELONY ARREST REPORT
BOBBY R NEWELL, 1977
2631 BOLEN LONG CREEK RD MERIDIAN, MS
FOREIGN WARRANT; FUGITIVE;
HOLDING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 17, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 4:52 AM on August 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2500 block of 33rd Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun but was able to get away unharmed, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:03 AM on August 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of Donald Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 11:49 AM on August 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:59 AM on August 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:59 AM on August 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 20 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:55 AM on August 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of 23rd Avenue. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:18 PM on August 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of South Frontage Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.