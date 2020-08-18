City of Meridian Arrest Report August 17, 2020

BRIAN SWAIN, 1989

4120 9TH ST APT 1304

MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC PROFANITY; WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JORDAN M WOLFE, 1998

3314 55TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

ANTONIO COLLINS, 1981

2427 4TH AVE APT 9D MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

KENYATTA R MCCLELLAND, 1986

506 FRONT ST APT 65 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

MARCUS A JONES, 1983

2908 7TH ST APT 9 MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

BREANNA ODOM, 1994

107 71ST PL APT A59 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

MARCUS WRIGHT, 1975

1520 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

LAJAMES S GRIFFIN, 1994

2684 HWY 496 LOT 1 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

JAWAYSHIA HOLDER, 1993

2704 VALLEY RD LOT 91 MERIDIAN, MS

DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS

SHAWANNA T GREEN, 1989

1803 8TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

JERRY W GRIFFIN, 1957

4009 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING; TRESPASSING

SACIYAAH MOSLEY, 1995

2427 4TH AVE APT 14C MERIDIAN, MS

DISTURBING THE PEACE

JASON WINDOM, 1984

2015 MOSBY RD APT K7 MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

PRECIOUS RAMSEY, 1987

2015 MOSBY RD APT K7 MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

FRANK L CAMPBELL, 1963

2402 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

BERNARD ROLAND, 1979

HOMELESS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

DARIUS STEVENSON, 1988

HOMELESS

SHOPLIFTING

WAYDE E CASH, 1992

3412 69TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

JEREMY TAYLOR, 1979

HOMELESS

TRESPASSING

PAMELA TEMPLE, 1980

HOMELESS

TRESPASSING

TARIKA SMITH, 2000

6429 CHICKASAW ST MARION, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

ENYA PATTON, 1996

2907 CHANDLER ST MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

FELONY ARREST REPORT

BOBBY R NEWELL, 1977

2631 BOLEN LONG CREEK RD MERIDIAN, MS

FOREIGN WARRANT; FUGITIVE;

HOLDING

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM to August 17, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 4:52 AM on August 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2500 block of 33rd Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun but was able to get away unharmed, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:03 AM on August 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of Donald Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 11:49 AM on August 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:59 AM on August 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 20 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:55 AM on August 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of 23rd Avenue. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 7:18 PM on August 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of South Frontage Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

