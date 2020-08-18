City of Meridian budget discussions continue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public Works Director Hugh Smith says the 2021 budget for the city’s water department is currently at $15,206,000 and will increase due to capital programs outlined in the city’s consent decree.

“It’s already a very lean budget. In fact, our budgets have been pretty lean for the last two years; there’s not a whole lot,” said Smith. “Most of the capital, if not all of it, is being driven by the consent decree program.”

During Monday morning’s meeting, department heads told the council the water department is having trouble keeping employees due to low salaries. Council members discussed shifting funds in the department’s budget to raise employee pay.

“Our current pay scale for plant operators is just not really competitive with the local area. The council was very accepting to the idea of possibly going in and making adjustments as it relates to that,” said Smith.

The council also discussed its operating budget. Leaders say it will have some money left over that will go toward helping local businesses and projects, as well as other departments.

“If we can find the most appropriate way to spend some of that money this year to make sure that our budget next year won’t be so impacted, we’re trying to have those conversations now,” said Council President Kim Houston.

Houston said it’s nice to have extra funds, but the council is working not to over-estimate for 2021.

“We don’t have a crystal ball, but this process of asking questions, getting the details and making sure that we’re dealing with realistic numbers, I think is going to make us make the best decisions for our citizens,” said Houston.

The city hopes to have a proposed finalized budget by September 15. The fiscal year ends October 1.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.