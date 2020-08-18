Graveside services for Clara Nell Hinson, 88, will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Shady Grove Church of God Cemetery on County Road 514, in Meridian. Rev. Scott Harrell will be officiating. Mrs. Hinson passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Specialty Hospital of Meridian. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.

She was probably best known for her patience, kind-heartedness, love for children and everybody loved her cooking.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Raymond Hinson; her children Mike Hinson and Donald Hinson (Shelia); 4 grandchildren Justin Hinson, Sierra Maxwell, Haley Hinson and Dalton Hinson as well as 7 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Roger and Allie Nix as well as all 6 of her brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Shady Grove Church of God at 4499 County Rd. 514 Meridian, MS 39301