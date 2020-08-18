Coronavirus in Alabama: More than 1,800 people have died from COVID-19 as over 105K test positive and more than 41K recover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 1,867 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There are also 69 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 105,815 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 4,546 probable cases. There have been 863,713 tests conducted. These numbers are as of Aug. 18.

The health department also reports 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 200,955 people have been tested and 14,290 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 14,198 positives. Mobile County has the second most cases with 11,138 and Montgomery has the third most with 7,226.

Here is a look at numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Choctaw 297 12 Sumter 379 19 Marengo 591 17 Pickens 443 10 TOTAL 1710 58

The state reports 12,456 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Aug. 13, there were 1,365 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the ADPH website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.