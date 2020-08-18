Advertisement

Coronavirus in Mississippi: Total cases over 73K, over 56K recover

The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 795 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, with 34 new deaths.

There are currently 178 outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Click here to see a table of statistics from LTC facilities in each county.

The total number of cases confirmed and/or probable in the state stands at 73,207. There have been 2,128 deaths total, either confirmed or probable, due to the virus.

Here is a look at numbers from counties in east central Mississippi:

COUNTYCASESDEATHSLTC FACILITY
CASES		LTC FACILITY
DEATHS
Clarke37528319
Jasper4351110
Jones20076617335
Kemper25314389
Lauderdale15099921257
Neshoba13379610936
Newton59112101
Noxubee48912174
Scott104021153
Wayne813215810

MSDH also is reporting over 56,577 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

