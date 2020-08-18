Coronavirus in Mississippi: Total cases over 73K, over 56K recover

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 795 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, with 34 new deaths.

There are currently 178 outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Click here to see a table of statistics from LTC facilities in each county.

The total number of cases confirmed and/or probable in the state stands at 73,207. There have been 2,128 deaths total, either confirmed or probable, due to the virus.

Here is a look at numbers from counties in east central Mississippi:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS LTC FACILITY

CASES LTC FACILITY

DEATHS Clarke 375 28 31 9 Jasper 435 11 1 0 Jones 2007 66 173 35 Kemper 253 14 38 9 Lauderdale 1509 99 212 57 Neshoba 1337 96 109 36 Newton 591 12 10 1 Noxubee 489 12 17 4 Scott 1040 21 15 3 Wayne 813 21 58 10

MSDH also is reporting over 56,577 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

