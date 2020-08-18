Coronavirus in Mississippi: Total cases over 73K, over 56K recover
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 795 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, with 34 new deaths.
There are currently 178 outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Click here to see a table of statistics from LTC facilities in each county.
The total number of cases confirmed and/or probable in the state stands at 73,207. There have been 2,128 deaths total, either confirmed or probable, due to the virus.
Here is a look at numbers from counties in east central Mississippi:
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|LTC FACILITY
CASES
|LTC FACILITY
DEATHS
|Clarke
|375
|28
|31
|9
|Jasper
|435
|11
|1
|0
|Jones
|2007
|66
|173
|35
|Kemper
|253
|14
|38
|9
|Lauderdale
|1509
|99
|212
|57
|Neshoba
|1337
|96
|109
|36
|Newton
|591
|12
|10
|1
|Noxubee
|489
|12
|17
|4
|Scott
|1040
|21
|15
|3
|Wayne
|813
|21
|58
|10
MSDH also is reporting over 56,577 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
