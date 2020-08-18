Advertisement

Crimenet 08_17_20

Lindsey Ann Ratkowiak
Lindsey Ann Ratkowiak(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Lindsey Ann Ratkowiak.

Ratkowiak is a 44-year-old white female who stands approximately 5′ 3″ in height, weighing 130 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted for credit card fraud.

If you know where Ratkowiak can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

