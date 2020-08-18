Advertisement

Flag Commission selects top 5 designs; final vote scheduled for September

Top five flag designs being considered for Mississippi state flag.
Top five flag designs being considered for Mississippi state flag.(Mississippi Dept. of Archives and History)
By Josh carter
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Flag Commission selected its top five flag designs Tuesday morning. These will be made into flags and run up the flag pole in front of the Old Capitol next Tuesday.

A final vote on the winning flag will take place Sept. 2. The flag selected at that time will be put to a vote in the November elections. It must be approved by a majority vote. If it does, it will become the next state flag of Mississippi.

If not, the process will begin again for a vote in November 2021.

The commission selected the top 9 designs Aug. 14, which were put on the MDAH website. Mississippians were allowed the chance to vote for their favorite design in a non-binding poll. Over 90,000 votes were cast.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

