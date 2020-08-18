Advertisement

Former Columbus CFO charged with embezzlement

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday the arrest of the former chief financial officer for the city of Columbus. Milton Rawle, Jr. , was indicted on an embezzlement charge. The auditor issued a demand for $354,896.27 to taxpayers in Columbus, which includes interest and investigative expenses.

Rawle is accused of embezzling nearly $290,000 by making electronic money transfers to personal bank accounts from December 2016 to December 2018. To hide the unauthorized transactions, the auditor’s office says Rawle used official-sounding labels like “payroll” and “reimbursement.” Investigators also say he used clipart to alter city bank statements to conceal the transfers. The case was investigated after accounting discrepancies were found and reported by a private CPA hired by the city to complete a routine, annual audit.

Rawle was arrested by agents Monday in Jackson County. He was transported to Lowndes County where bond will be set by the court.

Milton Rawle was arrested Aug. 17, 2020, in jackson County, Miss.
Milton Rawle was arrested Aug. 17, 2020, in jackson County, Miss.(Mississippi State Auditor's Office)

If convicted, Rawle faces up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.

Suspected fraud may be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

House Bill 1806 bringing bonuses to 23,000 teachers in the state

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Tristan Ruppert
If the $28 million is divided evenly, that means each teacher would get a bonus check totaling $1,209.

State

Flag Commission selects top 5 designs; final vote scheduled for September

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh carter
The commission's final choice will be put to a vote in the November elections.

Weather

Only a stray shower possible Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
Humidity will decrease for our day on Tuesday, but will slowly increase again as we close out the work week and head into the weekend. Rain chances will start to noticeably increase starting on Thursday.

News

MCC students report for fall semester

Updated: 15 hours ago
MCC students report for fall semester

Latest News

News

City of Meridian budget discussions continue

Updated: 15 hours ago
City of Meridian budget discussions continue

News

Lauderdale Co. District 3 supervisor appointed as MAS president

Updated: 15 hours ago
Lauderdale Co. District 3 supervisor appointed as MAS president

News

UWA welcoming students back to campus

Updated: 15 hours ago
UWA welcoming students back to campus

News

College students head back to class at MSU Meridian

Updated: 15 hours ago
College students head back to class at MSU Meridian

Local

Grant awarded for Veterans Memorial Cemetery expansion

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The VA National Cemetery Administration has awarded $3,628,930 for Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton.

News

UWA welcoming students back to campus

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
The University of West Alabama welcomed students back to in-person classes, with new safety measures in place.