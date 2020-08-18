Former Columbus CFO charged with embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday the arrest of the former chief financial officer for the city of Columbus. Milton Rawle, Jr. , was indicted on an embezzlement charge. The auditor issued a demand for $354,896.27 to taxpayers in Columbus, which includes interest and investigative expenses.

Rawle is accused of embezzling nearly $290,000 by making electronic money transfers to personal bank accounts from December 2016 to December 2018. To hide the unauthorized transactions, the auditor’s office says Rawle used official-sounding labels like “payroll” and “reimbursement.” Investigators also say he used clipart to alter city bank statements to conceal the transfers. The case was investigated after accounting discrepancies were found and reported by a private CPA hired by the city to complete a routine, annual audit.

Rawle was arrested by agents Monday in Jackson County. He was transported to Lowndes County where bond will be set by the court.

Milton Rawle was arrested Aug. 17, 2020, in jackson County, Miss. (Mississippi State Auditor's Office)

If convicted, Rawle faces up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.

Suspected fraud may be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

