Full SEC football schedules for all 14 teams

The SEC's 2020 football schedule is officially set.

Here is a full breakdown of all 14 team’s schedules in alphabetical order:

ALABAMA

(9/26) at Missouri

(10/3) vs. Texas A&M

(10/10) at Ole Miss

(10/17) vs. Georgia

(10/24) at Tennessee

(10/31) vs. Mississippi State

(11/7) BYE WEEK

(11/14) at LSU

(11/21) vs. Kentucky

(11/28) vs. Auburn

(12/5) at Arkansas

ARKANSAS

(9/26) vs. Georgia

(10/3) at Mississippi State

(10/10) at Auburn

(10/17) vs. Ole Miss

(10/24) BYE WEEK

(10/31) at Texas A&M

(11/7) vs. Tennessee

(11/14) at Florida (in Jacksonville)

(11/21) vs. LSU

(11/28) at Missouri

(12/5) vs. Alabama

AUBURN

(9/26) vs. Kentucky

(10/3) at Georgia

(10/10) vs. Arkansas

(10/17) at South Carolina

(10/24) at Ole Miss

(10/31) vs. LSU

(11/7) BYE WEEK

(11/14) at Mississippi State

(11/21) vs. Tennessee

(11/28) at Alabama

(12/5) vs. Texas A&M

FLORIDA

(9/26) at Ole Miss

(10/3) vs. South Carolina

(10/10) at Texas A&M

(10/17) vs. LSU

(10/24) vs. Missouri

(10/31) BYE WEEK

(11/7) vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville)

(11/14) vs. Arkansas

(11/21) at Vanderbilt

(11/28) vs. Kentucky

(12/5) at Tennessee

GEORGIA

(9/26) at Arkansas

(10/3) vs. Auburn

(10/10) vs. Tennessee

(10/17) at Alabama

(10/24) at Kentucky

(10/31) BYE WEEK

(11/7) vs. Florida

(11/14) at Missouri

(11/21) vs. Mississippi State

(11/28) at South Carolina

(12/5) vs. Vanderbilt

KENTUCKY

(9/26) at Auburn

(10/3) vs. Ole Miss

(10/10) vs. Mississippi State

(10/17) at Tennessee

(10/24) vs. Georgia

(10/31) at Missouri

(11/7) BYE WEEK

(11/14) vs. Vanderbilt

(11/21) at Alabama

(11/28) at Florida

(12/5) vs. South Carolina

LSU

(9/26) vs. Mississippi State

(10/3) at Vanderbilt

(10/10) vs. Missouri

(10/17) at Florida

(10/24) vs. South Carolina

(10/31) at Auburn

(11/7) BYE WEEK

(11/14) vs. Alabama

(11/21) at Arkansas

(11/28) at Texas A&M

(12/5) vs. Ole Miss

MISSISSIPPI STATE

(9/26) at LSU

(10/3) vs. Arkansas

(10/10) at Kentucky

(10/17) vs. Texas A&M

(10/24) BYE WEEK

(10/31) at Alabama

(11/7) vs. Vanderbilt

(11/14) vs. Auburn

(11/21) at Georgia

(11/28) at Ole Miss (Egg Bowl)

(12/5) vs. Missouri

MISSOURI

(9/26) vs. Alabama

(10/3) at Tennessee

(10/10) at LSU

(10/17) vs. Vanderbilt

(10/24) at Florida

(10/31) vs. Kentucky

(11/7) BYE WEEK

(11/14) vs. Georgia

(11/21) at South Carolina

(11/28) vs. Arkansas

(12/5) at Mississippi State

OLE MISS

(9/26) vs. Florida

(10/3) at Kentucky

(10/10) vs. Alabama

(10/17) at Arkansas

(10/24) vs. Auburn

(10/31) at Vanderbilt

(11/7) BYE WEEK

(11/14) vs. South Carolina

(11/21) at Texas A&M

(11/28) vs. Mississippi State (Egg Bowl)

(12/5) at LSU

SOUTH CAROLINA

(9/26) vs. Tennessee

(10/3) at Florida

(10/10) at Vanderbilt

(10/17) vs. Auburn

(10/24) at LSU

(10/31) BYE WEEK

(11/7) vs. Texas A&M

(11/14) at Ole Miss

(11/21) vs. Missouri

(11/28) vs. Georgia

(12/5) at Kentucky

TENNESSEE

(9/26) at South Carolina

(10/3) vs. Missouri

(10/10) at Georgia

(10/17) vs. Kentucky

(10/24) vs. Alabama

(10/31) BYE WEEK

(11/7) at Arkansas

(11/14) vs. Texas A&M

(11/21) at Auburn

(11/28) at Vanderbilt

(12/5) vs. Florida

TEXAS A&M

(9/26) vs. Vanderbilt

(10/3) at Alabama

(10/10) vs. Florida

(10/17) at Mississippi State

(10/24) BYE WEEK

(10/31) vs. Arkansas

(11/7) at South Carolina

(11/14) at Tennessee

(11/21) vs. Ole Miss

(11/28) vs. LSU

(12/5) at Auburn

VANDERBILT

(9/26) at Texas A&M

(10/3) vs. LSU

(10/10) vs. South Carolina

(10/17) at Missouri

(10/24) BYE WEEK

(10/31) vs. Ole Miss

(11/7) at Mississippi State

(11/14) at Kentucky

(11/21) vs. Florida

(11/28) vs. Tennessee

(12/5) at Georgia

