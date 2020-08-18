House Bill 1806 bringing bonuses to 23,000 teachers in the state

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Thousands of teachers will benefit from the Magnolia State’s newest law. Gov. Tate Reeves has signed House Bill 1806 that will now pay $28 million to 23,157 teachers who worked in either an “A” or “B” rated district, or a district that improved by a letter grade from last year.

If the $28 million is divided evenly, that means each teacher would get a bonus check totaling $1,209.

“Obviously, we are very relieved because we have been working so hard this year to get our virtual students on board and to get our in-class students so to be funded is great to hear,” said Pass Christian Middle School teacher Sarah Badeaux.

“It is just that incentive, that extra reward we get that says ‘Hey, job well done,’” said eighth grade science teacher Jeannie Van Alstyne.

Van Alstyne stressed that with teachers tasked with more than ever before, the bonuses will be greatly appreciated.

“Now, teachers are working harder than ever. We are coming in earlier. We are staying later. We are not only teaching students here present but we are teaching children via Zoom. It is nice to have that incentive knowing that we are going to get that now,” said Van Alstyne.

In the midst of all the COVID-19 chaos, some are just grateful for the extra relief that the bill will provide.

“Honestly, with the pandemic we weren’t sure if we were going to come back or if we were going to be virtual or what was going to happen,” said Badeaux. “I think some of us were a little nervous that maybe if we didn’t come back we wouldn’t get paid, so with this being now signed I think it is a big relief for all of us.”

