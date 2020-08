Graveside Services for Infant Audree Horn will be held Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Bishop Elect LaBaron Hedgemon officiating. Infant Audree Horn, 1 Month, of Meridian, who died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home. Visitation: None.

